Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $22.10

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $23.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $753.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.44.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

