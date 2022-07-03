Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.