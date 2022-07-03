Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 94.9% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE MAV opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
