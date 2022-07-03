Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 94.9% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MAV opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

