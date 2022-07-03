Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

