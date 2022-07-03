Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,563.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

