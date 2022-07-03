Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 484.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

