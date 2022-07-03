Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.79.

Several research firms have commented on PWCDF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

PWCDF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

