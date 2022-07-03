PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.65. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

