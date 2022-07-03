Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

