ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 398,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,787,992 shares.The stock last traded at $50.12 and had previously closed at $50.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

