Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 78 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

