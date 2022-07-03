PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

