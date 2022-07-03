PSI Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

