PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

