PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

