PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Up 6.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.03. 150,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,047,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.
A number of research firms have commented on PHM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.
The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
