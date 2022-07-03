PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Up 6.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.03. 150,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,047,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

