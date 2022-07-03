PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.09. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 27,503 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

