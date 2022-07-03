Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

PWR stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

