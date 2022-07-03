Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.75

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

