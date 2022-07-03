Raymond James Increases Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $76.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $67.32 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

