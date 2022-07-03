Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

