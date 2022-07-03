Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,563.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.