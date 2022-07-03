Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.4 days.

Shares of RGRNF stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Regis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

