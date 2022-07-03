Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.