Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,563.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.