ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.11. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 1,446 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,355 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,299 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $21,680,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

