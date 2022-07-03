Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

