Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,563.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

