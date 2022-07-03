Resource Consulting Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 122,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

