Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

