Reviewing OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares OFG Bancorp and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 26.28% 14.53% 1.49% S&T Bancorp 30.99% 9.00% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OFG Bancorp and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.16 $146.15 million $3.01 8.55 S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.11 $110.34 million $2.74 10.23

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats S&T Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

