Reviewing STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAAR Surgical and Bausch + Lomb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bausch + Lomb 0 4 8 0 2.67

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $101.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.83%. Bausch + Lomb has a consensus price target of $23.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Bausch + Lomb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $230.47 million 14.98 $24.50 million $0.58 124.47 Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.47 $182.00 million N/A N/A

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 11.98% 12.78% 9.89% Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Bausch + Lomb on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers preloaded silicone cataract intraocular lenses and injector systems for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

