Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

