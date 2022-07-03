Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.16

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 80012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,905.07.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.