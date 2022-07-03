Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.16

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 80012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,905.07.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
