Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 7.8%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.41. 161,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,759,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

