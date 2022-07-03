Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $53,618,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.