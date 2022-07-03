Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 86.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.