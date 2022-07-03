Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $67.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.63 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

