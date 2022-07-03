Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,655.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 151,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 71.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,702,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 709,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

