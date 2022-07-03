RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.07. RPC shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 13,184 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,563,059.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,331,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

