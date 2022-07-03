Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,293 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 469,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,069,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

