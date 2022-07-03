SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €121.00 by Credit Suisse Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($128.72) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €128.00 ($136.17) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($155.32) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR SAP opened at €86.70 ($92.23) on Friday. SAP has a one year low of €86.40 ($91.91) and a one year high of €129.74 ($138.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €92.45 and its 200-day moving average is €103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

