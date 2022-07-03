Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $21.96. Sasol shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 880 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

