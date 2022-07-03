Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.57) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.70) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.81) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

FRA SHA opened at €5.41 ($5.75) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.12. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

