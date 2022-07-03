Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($148.94) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

EPA SU opened at €111.26 ($118.36) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($81.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.03.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

