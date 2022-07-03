Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, June 13th.

EPA SU opened at €111.26 ($118.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.03. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

