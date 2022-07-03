Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.32 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

