Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

