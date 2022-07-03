SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.79 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

