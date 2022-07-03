SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $950.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 955.20 ($11.72), with a volume of 776864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 976.80 ($11.98).

Several analysts have weighed in on SGRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.34) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($18.95) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,401.50 ($17.19).

The firm has a market cap of £11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,244.80.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,808.80). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($487,260.61).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

